Rack Room CEO sells Charlotte estate

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte CEO recently sold his Eastover estate for more than $1 million over what he paid nearly seven years ago.

Rack Room Shoes CEO Mark Lardie sold his Colville Road home for $3.3 million on March 28, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. He and wife Meredith Lardie, a retired footwear industry executive, paid $1.9 million for the property in June 2017, records show.

The white-brick, French Renaissance-style home has 7,623 square feet and five bedrooms, with five full and two half-bathrooms. Indoor features include a stately foyer, chef’s kitchen, sprawling owner’s suite, multiple fireplaces and large basement level with a kitchen, home theater and exercise room, among other spaces.

Its corner lot spans 0.36 acres with a private backyard, lush landscaping, saltwater pool and spa, and enclosed veranda with a fireplace and grilling station.

