Sale of Myers Park mansion could set record

CHARLOTTE — Another Charlotte mansion has hit the market early in 2024 with a multimillion-dollar price tag, making it one of the city’s most expensive homes up for grabs.

The Myers Park home on the 1900 block of Queens Road West was listed for $6.875 million on March 6. The property would set a new residential record in that affluent neighborhood if it sells for anywhere near its asking price.

The most expensive residential sale on record in the Myers Park Historic District is a home on Sharon Lane that sold for $6.25 million last May, according to Canopy Realtor Association data. It sits on the edge of the Myers Park and Foxcroft neighborhoods. The second-most expensive sale in Myers Park is a home — also on Queens Road West — that sold for $5.99 million in December 2022, Canopy MLS data shows.

The newly listed two-story, white-brick home sits on a 0.98-acre double lot. It comes complete with a lap pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and living spaces, artificial turf and separate guesthouse in the backyard, listing details show.

