Raid on suspected Charlotte fentanyl trafficker nets 18 guns, narcotics

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 33-year-old convicted felon, seized 18 firearms and a large cache of narcotics following a trafficking investigation in north Charlotte.

Raheem Raysean Taylor now faces multiple felony charges after authorities executed a search warrant on Feb. 13, according to court records.

The CMPD Vice & Narcotics Unit conducted the search along Chalkstone Road. Investigators targeted Taylor for allegedly trafficking fentanyl throughout Mecklenburg County.

During the search, 18 guns were recovered, including two weapons that were confirmed as stolen. The narcotics seizure included more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 825 grams of suspected cocaine.

Officers also found more than 1,000 grams of suspected MDMA, approximately 73 pounds of suspected marijuana and more than 240 grams of suspected psilocybin.

Police say Taylor was the primary suspect in the investigation into the distribution of fentanyl across the region.

Taylor has a prior conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He now faces nine counts of trafficking fentanyl and two counts of trafficking cocaine. Other charges include trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

