2 charged after Mooresville police discover stash of illegal drugs during search

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville police arrested two people Saturday after discovering a large quantity of illegal drugs and a handgun during a vehicle search.

According to a release from the Mooresville Police Department, Adajeon Mehki Magazine-Izzard and Samantha Lee Manion are now facing multiple trafficking and possession charges.

Officers responded to a call regarding possible fraud along Alcove Road. Upon arrival, officers determined Magazine-Izzard had active warrants for his arrest and located him and Manion inside a parked car at a nearby business.

During a search of the vehicle, Mooresville police reported finding 150 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 382 grams of marijuana, 25.6 grams of THC wax and 39 THC pens. Officers also seized 23.5 grams of MDMA, 28.2 grams of Adderall and a 9mm handgun.

Magazine-Izzard, a resident of Charlotte, faces two counts of trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance by possession and transportation. His additional charges include possession of a firearm by a felon, felony carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule VI substance and three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI substance. He was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magazine-Izzard and Manion

Manion, who is from Los Angeles, was charged with two counts of trafficking a Schedule II substance by possession and transportation. She faces additional counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I and Schedule II substances, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule VI substance and felony maintaining a vehicle.

Both were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center following their arrests. Magazine-Izzard was held without bond. Manion was held on a $350,000 secure bond.

VIDEO: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

©2026 Cox Media Group