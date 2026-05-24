Rain pushes NC Education Lottery 200 to Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Craftsman Truck Series race is now set for 10 a.m. Sunday after multiple delays to due rain at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Officials made the announcement early Sunday morning.

The rescheduled truck race precedes the sold-out 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600, also at the speedway on Sunday.

The delays happened after persistent rain in the Concord area. Sunday morning appears to be drier, but foggy.

When the green flag flies on Sunday, Corey Day and Layne Riggs will start the race from the front row. Day is driving in the place of Kyle Busch, who passed away this week after a medical emergency.

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For Friday ticket holders attending the rescheduled truck race on Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. Parking lots at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be accessible starting at 8:30 a.m., and the Speed Street fan zone is set to open at 10 a.m.

After the race, crews will clear the grandstands for the Coca-Cola 600. The gates will reopen at 2:30 p.m. for Coca-Cola 600 ticketholders.

The speedway’s annual Memorial Day weekend Salute the Troops pre-race show, honoring the U.S. Armed Forces, is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The green flag for the legendary Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to wave just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

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