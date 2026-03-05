Raising Cane’s exploring more sites in region

CONCORD, N.C. — Raising Cane’s seems to be narrowing in on additional sites in the Charlotte market, with several preliminary filings surfacing.

The Texas-based chain — known for its hand-battered chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries — is named in a Cabarrus County filing in early February. That filing, titled “Raising Cane’s Concord,” calls for a traffic analysis at 8041 Concord Mills Boulevard. There’s also a second filing that names Raising Cane’s tied to preliminary sewer allocation at that 1.83-acre site.

In Mecklenburg County, a July filing named Raising Cane’s Hydrant Flow Testing is tied to 10915 Carolina Place Parkway — formerly home to Bucca di Beppo.

A Raising Cane’s spokesperson says she did not see confirmed plans for restaurants at those addresses and would consult with the real estate team.

