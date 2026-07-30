Raleigh wedding photographers charged after clients allege thousands lost

RALEIGH, N.C. — The owners of a Raleigh wedding photography company are facing criminal charges after prosecutors said they took thousands of dollars from clients without delivering the services they promised.

Christopher and Holly Ayscue, owners of Holly Christina Photography, have each been charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Prosecutors told WTVD one bride alone lost nearly $6,000.

The criminal case comes as North Carolina also pursues a separate civil lawsuit seeking nearly $1 million over alleged consumer losses tied to the business.

Channel 9 has previously spoken with multiple couples who say they paid for wedding photography and videography packages but never received all of their contracted services. One bride said she received photos but never got her ground or drone video, while another customer’s mother created a spreadsheet documenting complaints from dissatisfied clients.

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