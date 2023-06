CHARLOTTE — Dram & Draught is putting the finishing touches on its Charlotte location.

That whiskey-centric bar will soft open its 2,800-square-foot space at Vantage South End on June 26. A grand-opening event will be held on July 14 and 15.

Dram & Draught aims to be a neighborhood bar, with more than 300 whiskeys from around the world, hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails, draft beer and an international wine list.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Whiskey Fast Facts

Whiskey Fast Facts Whiskey Fast Facts (NCD)





©2023 Cox Media Group