Randy Moss opens up about cancer fight ahead of ESPN comeback

CHARLOTTE — National Football League Hall of Famer Randy Moss is preparing to rejoin ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown this week.

The receiver-turned-analyst has spent months recovering from a cancer battle at his home in Charlotte.

Last year, Moss revealed that he was receiving treatment at Atrium Health for a tumor found near his liver. It forced him to step away from ESPN.

On Tuesday, ABC’s Robin Roberts sat down with Moss to discuss his battle.

“I just think that when you live your life, you know, a certain type of way, you know, eating right, taking care of your health, and all of a sudden you get diagnosed with cancer, it’s kind of like, I was overwhelmed,” said Moss. “You know, like, just hit with a ton of bricks.”

You can watch Moss’ full interview Thursday morning on Good Morning America.

