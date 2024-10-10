Rapper DaBaby empowers students on Mental Health Day

Rapper Dababy partnered with the Mental Health Alliance of Central Carolinas nonprofit on Mental Health Day to equip West Charlotte High School students with resources.

DaBaby told Channel 9 that young kids are battling with mental health at an alarming rate, so he wants to help them through the difficult times.

“It’s about really getting these resources and these tools to these kids and saving lives one step at a time,” he said on Thursday.

