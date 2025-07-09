Rare bobcat sighting prompts caution in Burke County neighborhood

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A wildlife camera captured an adult bobcat roaming early Tuesday morning outside a home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood west of Hickory.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with neighbors who now are taking precautions with their pets.

State wildlife biologists said sightings such as this are very rare and are encouraging folks here not to leave pet food outside.

Resident Meg Lave showed Faherty where the bobcat was spotted outside her home.

The bobcat came up some stairs and then walked in front of the camera, feet from the home.

Wildlife experts said it was an adult bobcat because it had spotting and its tail.

They said the predators range in weight from 10 to 40 pounds but are reclusive and attacks on pets are extremely rare.

However, neighbors said they are being cautious.

Lave said she is glad her camera captured the bobcat.

“I haven’t had coffee yet so I was a little stunned,” Lave said. “I wasn’t so sure what it was at first because to me, bobcats looked kind of squattier and have beards but according to Google, it was definitely a bobcat,” she said.

Bobcats are native to North Carolina and their population has rebounded in recent decades.

