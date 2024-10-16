Rare comet will be visible in North Carolina all week

CHARLOTTE — Prepare to spot a rare, bright comet.

The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas should be bright enough to see with the naked eye, but binoculars and telescopes will give a better view.

The comet is visible all week on the western horizon just after sunset, which happened at 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

We are back to great viewing of COMET TSUCHINSHAN-ATLAS tonight. This is visible all week on the western horizon just after sunset (which is 6:47 pm.) Wait about 40 min after the sun sets to let the sky darken. Find a clear view with no trees or buildings in the way and bundle up pic.twitter.com/eoIZMXMmga — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 16, 2024

If you want to see it, Severe Weather Center 9 advises waiting about 40 minutes after the sun sets to let the sky darken. Then, find a clear view of the sky with no trees or buildings in the way and bundle up!

Where did comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas come from?

The comet, also designated C/2023 A3, was discovered last year and is named for the observatories in China and South Africa that spied it.

It came from what’s known as the Oort Cloud well beyond Pluto. After making its closest approach about 44 million miles of Earth, it won’t return for another 80,000 years — assuming it survives the trip.

Several comets are discovered every year, but many burn up near the sun or linger too far away to be visible without special equipment, according to Larry Denneau, a lead researcher with the Atlas telescope that helped discover the comet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Comets)

5 Things You Didn't Know About Comets 5 Things You Didn't Know About Comets

©2024 Cox Media Group