Real estate agent Terrie Donovan aims to become Charlotte’s first GOP mayor since Pat McCrory

CHARLOTTE — Terrie Donovan, a Republican real estate agent, is challenging incumbent Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles in the upcoming Charlotte mayoral race, with public safety as her top priority.

She is looking to become the city’s first GOP mayor since Pat McCrory.

Donovan, who has lived in Charlotte since 2000, expressed concerns over the city’s rising crime rates, citing 25 shootings and 10 murders in the last 15 days as a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

“Public safety, no doubt about it,” Donovan stated, emphasizing the urgency of addressing crime in Charlotte. “We have got to increase funding to CMPD,” she added, referring to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Donovan criticized the current leadership for not adequately addressing the city’s crime problem.

“It’s not okay,” she said, highlighting the need for a change in approach.

The death of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail deeply impacted Donovan’s outlook on public safety, reinforcing her stance on the need for armed security at every platform. Donovan also opposes the proposed sales tax increase for transit, arguing that public safety should be prioritized before considering additional taxes."

