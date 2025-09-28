Real estate giant eyes Huntersville’s Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Houston-based commercial real estate giant Hines is close to acquiring a stake in Birkdale Village, multiple sources told the Charlotte Business Journal. A number of tenants at the Huntersville mixed-use center have been presented with estoppel affidavits, which confirm lease terms for a third party, those sources have confirmed.

Hines is one of the largest privately held real estate investors and managers in the world. It has $91.8 billion in assets under management spanning 30 countries, according to its website. The firm has been responsible for the development, acquisition and management of more than 52 million square feet of retail.

Birkdale Village is owned by North American Properties, Nuveen Properties and Jamestown.

