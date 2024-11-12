Realty company collects heaters for Helene victims living in shelters

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — As temperatures continued to drop in western North Carolina, the need for heat in the shelters for Helene victims continued to rise.

Wednesday morning, a business in Mooresville took in donations for those in need.

“The people who are most affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, there’s very little money in that part of the state to begin with. The people who were affected most generally don’t have a lot,” said realtor Mark Gibson.

Gibson works with Coldwell Banker Realty. He said he and his family spend a lot of time in western North Carolina each fall.

He said they know firsthand how cold it can get, and he knows firsthand how devastated the area is.

“The first day I was there, I noticed the devastation and the washout, but really it looked like a bunch of water had rushed through. It wasn’t until after the fact that I realized that everywhere I was seeing water was a community,” Gibson explained.

Gibson was when to say that seeing that devastation made him want to do something to help, so he posted on a realty newsletter that reached well over 10,000 people in his area. He said the response was overwhelming.

“We were able to fill a 53-foot semi with pallets of supplies. We have two vehicles donated. We were able to give $3,000 in cash to three different families,” Gibson said.

He said that the mission expanded from everyday supplies to large space heaters after he spoke with a college student from Spruce Pines.

That student told Gibson that she wanted to help keep people in her hometown warm while they were without shelter.

Gibson then posted in the same newsletter for more help and started a wholesale account with Mr. Heater. And the community once again stepped up to help, with hundreds of heaters being donated along with $25,000.

“It’s imperative because they don’t have homes to heat. Most of them are living in tents,” Gibson elaborated.

The latest shipment headed up to the mountains Tuesday morning, with more than 400 heaters.

Something Gibson said is a small way for the community to help but one that will go a long way.

He said he will continue donating heaters as long as he can. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

