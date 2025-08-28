Local

Reconstruction of I-40 near Tennessee line set to conclude by 2028

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
NORTH CAROLINA — Interstate 40 near the Tennessee line remains under reconstruction nearly a year after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working on rebuilding parts of I-40, with completion expected by the end of 2028.

“I could see where it dropped off…dropped off the side of the cliff, and I’m thinking no … they’ll never get this rebuilt,” said Brad Myers, a visitor who avoids the damaged section of the interstate.

Currently, Interstate 40 near the Tennessee line is limited to one lane in each direction due to ongoing construction.

The NCDOT is constructing a retaining wall along the river below the highway, which will be thirty feet thick and 100 feet tall in some places.

A temporary wall is in place to keep two lanes open, and monitoring devices are installed along the interstate to alert workers to potential problems.

Debbie Barham, a local resident, expressed, “It’s just stressful. It’s a whole stressful situation. And if there’s an accident, you’re stuck there forever.”

The project includes building a bridge across the river to access the rock for the construction.

Much of the $1.3 billion price tag for the reconstruction is being funded through the federal government.

Blake Soblesky, an NCDOT engineer, explained, “To make sure we can resist any type of large…not just a Helene event but any large rain event for any reason.”

Drivers should expect delays when traveling into and out of Tennessee as reconstruction efforts continue on Interstate 40.

