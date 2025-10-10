Recovery high school in Charlotte offers support for teens struggling with mental health

CHARLOTTE — The first recovery high school in the Carolinas is open in east Charlotte for teens coping with mental health challenges or substance misuse.

Emerald School of Excellence is a private school for students ages 13 to 21. Some travel as far away as Huntersville and Rock Hill to attend.

The staff says they focus on providing a quality education and forming a support that includes the child’s medical providers to meet kids where they are.

“Even with my family, I never felt understood because I felt like my situation was too unique to be understood,” Deja Chisholm, an Emerald student, said. “Being surrounded by people who’ve been through the same things as me and see the same things as me, it’s like a hug — it’s like a hug you never got."

Emerald accepts and enrolls students year-round, and staff says no child is turned away for lack of ability to pay.

