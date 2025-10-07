Charlotte leaders seek to bridge mental health gaps in criminal justice system

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte leaders and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department want to close mental health gaps in the criminal justice system.

During a committee meeting on Monday, advocates and leaders discussed how to ensure officers and hospitals are sharing information and the need for more long-term care options

A judge said that would include helping people maneuver through the process.

“They don’t have transportation. They don’t have money. They don’t have insurance, and we expect them to navigate this maze, so providing people who can actually walk them from point A to point B to point C to point D,” said Carla Archie, senior resident superior court judge.

CMPD said, as of last week, it’s responded to more than $2,500 mental health calls so far this year.

CMPD said it has 1,800 officers trained in crisis intervention and of those, 1,100 are on patrol.

VIDEO: Man identified in officer shooting; family tried to get mental health hold

Man identified in officer shooting; family tried to get mental health hold

©2025 Cox Media Group