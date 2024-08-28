Red Lobster closing more NC, SC restaurants

Red Lobster is exercising its right to reject leases at restaurants it says are unprofitable, according to a recent court filing.

The seafood restaurant chain’s May 19 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing prior to the closure of about 100 locations sparked nationwide speculation about whether the company would fold.

Now, another 23 restaurants will close and be vacated by Aug. 31. That includes a location in Jacksonville on the North Carolina coast as well as one in Cayce, South Carolina — near Columbia.

