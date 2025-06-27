‘Rediscover the Unforgettable’: Eric Church invites visitors to WNC in new campaign

Country megastar Eric Church is inviting people to “Rediscover the Unforgettable.” Church narrates Visit NC’s new video inviting people to visit western North Carolina.

Gov. Josh Stein is announcing the new tourism initiative Friday afternoon at Chimney Rock State Park. Stein is joining state and local officials at Chimney Rock State Park to celebrate the park’s reopening. The reopening is exactly nine months after Hurricane Helene swept through the region.

A spokesperson says Stein will also sign HB 1012 into law at Chimney Rock. HB 1012 is the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part II. It allocates another $700 million in Hurricane Helene relief.

For more information on the new western North Carolina campaign, click here.

