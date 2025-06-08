State park closed by Helene sets reopening date

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. — Chimney Rock State Park has announced that it will reopen before the end of June.

The park has been closed for nine months, recovering after Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina.

The park announced that it will be reopening on Friday, June 27.

“Thank you for all your love and support during our closure,” they said on Facebook. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this reopening possible. It’s been a long road, but we’re excited to have you back on the trails with us soon.”

Reservations are required for all guests, including annual passholders, with limited space being available as the park works to return to full function.

The park will be open Monday through Friday.

Reservations can be made on the park website.

