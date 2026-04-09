Redline plans industrial project on east Charlotte infill site

CHARLOTTE — Redline Property Partners has acquired a 13.2‑acre infill site in east Charlotte for a new Class A industrial development set to break ground by June.

The firm paid $4.1 million for the property at 6407 Old Concord Road and is partnering with Charlotte‑based Landmark Industrial on the project.

Plans call for a 137,388‑square‑foot industrial building with a 32‑foot clear height and direct access to I‑77, I‑85, and I‑485.

Construction is expected to wrap by early 2027, according to Redline Managing Partner Andrew Webb, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Intercon Building Company will serve as the general contractor, WGM Design is the architect, and Pinnacle Financial Partners is providing financing.

Leasing is expected to begin later this year, with options for single‑tenant, multitenant, or build‑to‑suit users.

Avison Young brokers Henry Lobb, Nick Claudio, and Colin Ferguson will handle leasing.

“It is very rare these days to find an infill industrial development site in Charlotte, and this site checks all the boxes,” Lobb said.

This marks Redline’s second industrial land acquisition in the region in four months. In December, the firm purchased a 115.6‑acre site in Salisbury for $5.5 million, where it plans multiple buildings totaling 869,160 square feet.

©2026 Cox Media Group