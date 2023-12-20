Redrawn NC voting districts face another lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s redrawn voting districts are facing another lawsuit.

A group of voters, along with the NAACP, filed the latest federal suit claiming the new maps are racially gerrymandered.

It’s the third legal challenge since the legislature approved them in October, but it is the most wide ranging. It challenges all three maps redrawn by Republican state lawmakers.

“Every vote should be equally weighted and not determined just because of your color -- within this state, or any state in this country,” said Deborah Maxwell with the North Carolina NAACP.

GOP leaders admit they did redraw the maps to give themselves a partisan advantage, but said race did not play a factor.

