Reduce costs and energy consumption with these laundry tips

CHARLOTTE — Laundry is one of those chores that never seems to end. Between the electricity, the appliances and the hundreds of gallons of water, it’s expensive too, but Consumer Reports says there are ways to save.

“You really only need a high-performing detergent, and remember -- they’re super concentrated, so only use about three tablespoons or about an ounce and a half, Consumer Reports’ Rich Handel said. ”You can also use it for pre-treating your stains.”

Next, Consumer Reports says skip the hot water. Nearly 90% of your washer’s energy use goes towards heating it.

Instead, Handel recommends cold water for the wash. It also keeps colors brighter and prevents shrinking.

Next, ditch the fabric softener and dryer sheets.

“Fabric softening can leave a residue on your clothes, can reduce the absorbency of your towels, it can cause buildup in your machine,” Handel said. “Dryer sheets can also leave a residue on your clothes and the moisture sensor in your dryer, which can cause it to run longer.”

Use your dryer’s automatic cycle setting, or to save even more, Consumer Reports says to go old school -- use a clothesline or hang dry.

Consumer Reports also says to clean out your dryer’s lint filter every time you use it. It’ll dry your clothes faster, which can also help lower your energy bills.

