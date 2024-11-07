Regional college football matchup coming to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — West Virginia and Virginia are headed back to Bank of America Stadium for a pair of early-season college football games in 2026 and 2032.

Both schools and their fans have history in Charlotte. West Virginia University’s Mountaineers have played here five times, including in December, when they beat UNC Chapel Hill in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The University of Virginia’s Cavaliers have made three appearances in the bowl game, including a 28-0 shellacking of the University of South Carolina’s Gamecocks in 2018.

