ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ puts Charlotte in national spotlight

CHARLOTTE — ESPN’s “College GameDay” is broadcasting live from Romare Bearden Park putting the Queen City in the national spotlight.

College football’s most electric atmosphere takes over at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Uptown park ahead of the Dukes Mayo Classic at the Bank of America Stadium.

The show’s set was completed Thursday, and the broadcasting team arrived Friday.

It’s the biggest game of the first full week of college football, which is the border battle between the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“You’ve got bragging rights,” said Desmond Howard, “College GameDay” analyst. “They probably recruit some of the same areas too so there’s a lot at stake when you can put together a game like this. Then you have the fanbases. The fanbases, they love this.”

The head coaches will be interviewed live. Music star Darius Rucker will be the guest picker. Rucker formed his band Hootie & the Blowfish in the 1980s while attending USC.

Fans will be allowed to enter the pit, which is the closest spot to the stage starting at 6 a.m. Some college football fans in the Charlotte area may disappointed because ESPN is not airing on Spectrum.

There is a dispute over how much money Spectrum pays ESPN and Disney for their network broadcasts.

So Disney pulled its programming.

The dispute does not impact ABC programming or Channel 9.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic airs on Channel 9 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

VIDEO: Weekend weather forecast

Friday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

©2023 Cox Media Group