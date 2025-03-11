Reid’s Fine Foods adding location in Ballantyne

FORT MILL, S.C. — Reid’ s Fine Foods is investing more than $1 million into a Ballantyne location.

The gourmet specialty grocer and restaurant will open a 6,500-square-foot store in the Ballantyne Quad shopping center this fall, says Tom Coker, president and majority owner of Reid’s.

Construction at 14015 Conlon Circle should start in May. That space was previously home to Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse for 12 years.

Coker says Reid’s wants to be a long-term fixture in Ballantyne. The company had been searching for a space for the past 18 months.

