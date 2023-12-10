Weddington High School football team wins fourth state championship

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Another local high school dominated on the field, taking the state championship trophy back to Matthews.

The Weddington Warriors won the 4A State Champion title after defeating Hoggard High School with a score of 56-21 Saturday night.

The championship game was played at the Carter-Finley Stadium where NC State plays.

This marks Weddington High School’s fourth football state championship win in 10 years and the first time they won in the 4A bracket.

Tyler Budge and Aiden Harris won Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectively.

According to the NCSHAA, Budge had 243 passing yards along with three touchdowns, while Harris finished the game with four tackles, one interception, and a TFL (2-10 yards).

To celebrate, as is the school’s tradition, the team was escorted home by Officer Byrum, a School Resource Officer in the Union County School System, with lights and horns.

