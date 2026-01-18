Rep. Carla Cunningham responds to criticism as new opponents raise concerns

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Rep. Carla Cunningham (D) is defending her seat as her opponents say she sides with Republicans too often.

Last year, Cunningham made headlines for voting in favor of a bill that requires sheriff departments to honor ICE detainers. Governor Josh Stein vetoed it. Cunningham was the swing vote that gave Republicans the supermajority necessary to override it. That drew backlash. But some Democrats were even more upset with her floor speech before the vote.

Reverend Rodney Sadler and Vermanno Bowman are challenging Cunningham in House District 106.

