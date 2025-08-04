Rep. Nancy Mace to make special announcement Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace plans to make a special announcement in Charleston Monday morning, according to a release from her team.

The 7:30 a.m. announcement is expected to be about her jumping into the 2026 governor’s race.

In January, Mace said she was “seriously considering” the idea of running to replace current Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster can’t seek reelection due to term limits.

