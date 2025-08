COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new bill into law on Thursday that makes it illegal to hold a cell phone behind the steering wheel.

This means South Carolina drivers can no longer hold a phone to make a call or use navigation.

The law goes into effect September 1.

The state says there is a 180-day warning period to allow drivers to adjust to the new law.

VIDEO: Pastor works as crossing guard to protect children

Pastor works as crossing guard to protect children

©2025 Cox Media Group