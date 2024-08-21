Repairs underway for erosion underneath Iredell County bridge

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Concerns are growing in Iredell County after heavy rain caused dirt to wash out underneath a bridge over the South Yadkin River.

“It’s kind of unnerving a little bit. I work right across from it so I take it every day,” said Audrey Baughman.

State inspectors recently found the erosion north of Statesville under a bridge along Old Mocksville Road.

A viewer shared a photo of the high river level two weeks ago from Tropical Storm Debby. The North Carolina Department of Transportation can’t say exactly when the erosions happened but said all of the nearly 14,000 bridges in the state are inspected every two years.

On Wednesday, crews had already cleared a path to bring in dirt and rock to the bridge.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty climbed underneath and learned inspectors believe it is safe to cross.

