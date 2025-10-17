Report details events in plane crash that killed songwriter Brett James, family

FRANKLIN, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board released an initial report on the plane crash that killed songwriter Brett James and his family.

Brett James was a renowned songwriter known for penning hits such as ‘Jesus Take the Wheel.’ The crash, which occurred last month, claimed the lives of Brett James, his wife, and stepdaughter.

WLOS reports that the investigation revealed the aircraft made a 360-degree turn before spiraling to the ground.

Air traffic control said that it had lost contact with the plane right after James, who had been piloting the plane on Sept. 18, announced he would be making the turn.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane rocking side-to-side before it rolled over and descended behind a line of trees near the Macon County Airport.

