Source: Panthers’ Derrick Brown suffered potentially season-ending injury Sunday

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury on Sunday, a league source confirmed to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The news was announced Monday morning after the team suffered a 47-10 loss at New Orleans on Sunday.

Pretty hard to overstate Derrick Brown's impact on the Panthers defense.



A league source confirms he suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury that will require surgery -- as reported by @TomPelissero.



Of note, Brown was recently named a captain.

Brown’s injury, which is to his meniscus, requires surgery, the source said. The exact timeline remains to be determined.

Brown’s impact on the Panthers defense has been significant and he’s one of the team’s star players. He was recently named a team captain.

Back in April, Brown agreed to a multi-year contract extension. A source told ESPN his contract is for four years and $96 million, including $63.165 million guaranteed.

According to the Panthers, Brown’s 103 tackles set a league record for a defensive lineman in 2023.

