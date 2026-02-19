Report reveals loss of affordable housing in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Community Support Services released its 2025 State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report, revealing that more than 77% of the county’s low-cost housing stock from 2015 has been lost.

The annual report provides comprehensive data on homelessness and housing costs to help local officials allocate resources and develop systems of care in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.

The report tracks the housing continuum across three primary categories: homelessness, housing instability and stable housing.

It combines local, regional and national data to analyze the supply of affordable housing against the demand from residents facing instability.

This year’s release includes new data points such as local housing vouchers, government financial investments and critical home repair. It also highlights innovative interventions and emerging practices from across the region.

The availability of low-cost rental housing in Mecklenburg County has decreased significantly over the last decade.

More than 77% of the low-cost housing stock available in 2015 was lost by 2024.

Officials attributed this loss to several factors, including redevelopment, rising construction costs and a focus on the construction of high-end housing.

This decrease has created a 32,601-unit gap in rental units affordable for extremely low-income households.

These households are defined as those earning at or below 30% of the area median income.

Increasing rents have contributed to a growing number of cost-burdened households.

Half of all renters in the county are currently housing cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

This issue primarily affects renters earning less than $75,000 annually.

Homelessness continues to impact thousands of residents, though overall numbers saw a recent decline. As of June 2025, there were 2,404 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County, which is a 14% decrease from the previous year.

However, the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time increased 11% in 2024.

The annual number of people who stayed in emergency shelters, safe havens or transitional housing increased 6% between fiscal years.

These figures come as high rents and limited affordable housing options continue to affect low-income households.

Racial inequalities remain prevalent within the county’s housing system.

While Black residents represent 29% of the total population in Mecklenburg County, they account for 74% of the people experiencing homelessness.

Most renters struggling to afford housing are Black or Latino.

Addressing these issues involves a partnership between local government and community organizations.

The initiative known as A Home for All is currently transitioning to a partnership between Mecklenburg County and Foundation For The Carolinas, moving from the United Way of greater Charlotte.

This effort aims to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

Residents can support local efforts by getting involved with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Continuum of Care.

Donations are also accepted by partner organizations including Hearts for the Invisible CLT, the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and Roof Above.

