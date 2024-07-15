Report: Washington Commanders to hire ex-Panthers GM Scott Fitterer

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer is heading to Washington.

Fitterer is expected to join the Washington Commanders as a personnel executive, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Fitterer will assist both the front office and scouting departments, Pelissero reported.

Fitterer had been with the Panthers for three seasons before he was fired back in January. He’s one of the main reasons quarterback Bryce Young is in Carolina, leading the push to move up to first overall in last year’s NFL draft.

But the Panthers finished last season 2-15, tying a franchise record for the most losses in a single season. Carolina went 14-37 during Fitterer’s three-year tenure.

Fitterer’s move to Washington follows in the footsteps of former Panthers coach Ron Rivera who, back in 2019, also headed to Washington after being fired by the Panthers.

