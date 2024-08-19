Local

Report: Woman shot, killed at Chesterfield County hotel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A mother is facing multiple charges including child abuse after she allegedly tried to sell her young daughter for $20 in Jacksonville, Florida.

FILE (Police force department in full /vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHERAW, S.C. — A woman died Sunday morning at a hotel in Chesterfield County, the county coroner told WPDE.

The coroner said 23-year-old Sadaijah Pittman was shot along Front Street in downtown Cheraw.

ALSO READ: More than 80 rounds fired at Chesterfield County nightclub, deputies say

The coroner told WPDE the agencies investigating the shooting are the Cheraw Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.

It’s not clear if police are searching for any suspects and investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead following ATV accident in Chesterfield County, troopers say)

1 dead following ATV accident in Chesterfield County, troopers say

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read