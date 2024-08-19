Report: Woman shot, killed at Chesterfield County hotel

CHERAW, S.C. — A woman died Sunday morning at a hotel in Chesterfield County, the county coroner told WPDE.

The coroner said 23-year-old Sadaijah Pittman was shot along Front Street in downtown Cheraw.

The coroner told WPDE the agencies investigating the shooting are the Cheraw Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.

It’s not clear if police are searching for any suspects and investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

