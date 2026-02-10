Republican mayoral candidate spent campaign funds on personal items

CHARLOTTE — A campaign finance report claims the Republican candidate for Charlotte mayor spent campaign money after last year’s election.

Our partners with the Charlotte Observer reports Terrie Donovan spent over $45,000 campaign dollars on clothes, football tickets, and a post-election flight.

The report claims those expenses were spent weeks after election day. But Donovan told the Observer there was a delay with transactions being posted to her bank.

As for Mayor Vi Lyles, she spent over four times more money as Donovan.

The Observer says Lyles spent more than $141,000 of her campaign money.

Much of that money was rolled over from previous campaigns. More than $67,000 is left in her balance.

