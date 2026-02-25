Local

Republican Senate candidate calls for ban on congressional stock trading

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
U.S. Capitol
Spending deal FILE PHOTO: The Senate is looking to pass a bipartisan bill to keep the government open. (Zimu - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — The Republican frontrunner for U.S. Senate in North Carolina is calling for a ban on congressional stock trading.

And in response, the Democratic frontrunner is calling on him to sell his individual stocks.

Michael Whatley is calling for a full ban on stock trading by members of Congress saying in a statement, “elected officials should serve the American people—not profit from privileged information gained in office."

ALSO READ: Senator Cory Booker shares his plans to back Roy Cooper

In response, Roy Cooper says Whatley should commit to selling his individual stocks today and not trading regardless of whether a ban is passed.

Cooper previously announced his support for a ban on members of Congress and top executive branch officials from trading stocks.

A spokesperson for Cooper says he did not own or trade individual stocks while he served as governor.

VIDEO: Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper vote as in person early voting kicks off

Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper vote as in person early voting kicks off

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read