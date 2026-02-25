Republican Senate candidate calls for ban on congressional stock trading

NORTH CAROLINA — The Republican frontrunner for U.S. Senate in North Carolina is calling for a ban on congressional stock trading.

And in response, the Democratic frontrunner is calling on him to sell his individual stocks.

Michael Whatley is calling for a full ban on stock trading by members of Congress saying in a statement, “elected officials should serve the American people—not profit from privileged information gained in office."

In response, Roy Cooper says Whatley should commit to selling his individual stocks today and not trading regardless of whether a ban is passed.

Cooper previously announced his support for a ban on members of Congress and top executive branch officials from trading stocks.

A spokesperson for Cooper says he did not own or trade individual stocks while he served as governor.

VIDEO: Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper vote as in person early voting kicks off

