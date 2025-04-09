Republicans introduce bill to impose more restrictive abortion ban in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three Republican representatives have introduced a bill that seeks to impose a more restrictive abortion ban in the state, according to WLOS.

House Bill 804, which was filed last Friday, aims to prohibit all abortions from fertilization to birth, with exceptions only for life-threatening risks.

The proposed legislation comes less than two years after North Carolina’s most recent abortion law.

That law reduced the permissible time frame for abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks, according to WLOS.

Under current law, unlawful abortions can result in less than two years of imprisonment.

The new bill would propose significantly harsher penalties, including a minimum of 10 years in prison, a civil penalty of $100,000, and the revocation of medical licenses for violators.

VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he would sign 6-week abortion bill

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he would sign 6-week abortion bill









©2025 Cox Media Group