Researchers in Kannapolis explore differences in how our bodies respond to food

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — You’ve heard the phrase “you are what you eat.” But since we are all different, do our bodies need different foods?

There’s a new nationwide study trying to get those answers.

“For a long time, those dietary recommendations for Americans were the same recommendations for everyone,” said Dr. Deborah Tate. “But we are now learning that because we have diverse backgrounds, because we have different genetics, different cultures ... Our bodies need different nutrients, and probably processed those nutrients differently.”

