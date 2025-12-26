Residents of 8 units displaced in Gastonia apartment fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents of eight units were displaced in a Gastonia apartment fire early Friday morning.

The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at Brentwood Chase apartments on Lowell Bethesda Road early Friday morning.

Officials said smoke and fire could be seen coming from the backside of one of the buildings.

No injuries were reported, but the occupants in eight of the apartment units were displaced, fire officials said.

Investigators said the fire was accidental. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

