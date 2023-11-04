Residents in Chester Co. asked to conserve water due to main break

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Residents in Chester County are being asked to limit their water usage beginning Saturday night into Sunday morning.

a notice just before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, asking the community to begin conserving their water use until Sunday at 7 a.m.

Crews are working on a water main break in Fort Lawn, and some customers in that area are without water until the repairs are made.

Customers that are west of Fort Lawn are expected to continue to have water while repairs are underway.

