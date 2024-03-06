Residents claim neighbor’s rambunctious Airbnb causes disturbances

CHARLOTTE — Several homeowners in NoDa said they’ve witnessed noisy parties and littering at an Airbnb on Yadkin Avenue.

Some are fed up with it, despite Airbnb officially banning parties at its properties in 2022.

There is a sign protesting the short-term rental with profanity on it for all to see.

Alex Barnard said the sign next to the property isn’t the only one he has noticed.

However, he said it’s the loudest.

“That one was the first one I noticed, obviously,” Barnard said. “Since then, I’ve noticed other signs that other people have telling Airbnb to get lost.”

Resident Amanda Tentinger said she doesn’t agree with the approach.

“If they have a problem with Airbnb, they should take it up with them and not have everyone else look at it,” Tentinger said. “The sign is problematic because it’s trashy, and tacky and there are kids that walk by every day and kids that live here. So, I don’t think it’s quite appropriate.”

Barnard believes the person behind the explicit sign has the neighborhood’s best interest in mind.

“I like it,” Barnard said. “I like that they’re standing up for the neighborhood.”

The owner of the Airbnb said he’s only received one complaint about his property.

