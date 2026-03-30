WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County firefighters are fighting flames spanning 360 acres as dry, windy conditions continue.

Firefighters said some residents have been evacuated as crews battle the Cane Creek fire, just north of Wilkesboro.

The North Carolina Forest Service told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they have very little containment of the fire, which started yesterday.

Residents evacuated as crews battle 360-acre fire in Wilkes County

Officials said they have not yet determined the fire’s cause. Crews are focused on protecting structures along the mountainside.

Traphill Fire volunteers told Faherty that there has been very little rain in the area, and the terrain is challenging.

The NC Forest Service is working to remind residents that a burn ban is still in place.

To hear updates on the fire, tune in to Channel 9 at 5 p.m.

FORECAST: Warming up to start the week, rain chance stays slim

FORECAST: Warming up to start the week, rain chance stays slim

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