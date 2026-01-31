Residents navigate snowy roads in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Snowplows are working to clear roads along Charlotte Highway in Indian Land as residents navigate winter weather to reach work and local stores.

The area saw significant activity on Saturday morning despite the snowfall. The parking lot at a nearby Publix was packed by 9 a.m. as residents stopped for groceries and other essential items.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry monitored the conditions along the highway and noted that despite the winter weather, many drivers were enroute to work while others headed to local businesses.

