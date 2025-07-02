Residents at northeast apartments fear for safety amid string of incidents

Residents of Platform Lofts in northeast Charlotte are expressing concerns over safety following a series of incidents, including a fatal shooting and multiple thefts.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has responded to the apartment complex on North Tryon Street eight times in the past month. This includes a recent incident where a 15-year-old was shot and killed inside the building.

“I just lost a whole lot of money in my car,” said Brandon Decker, a tenant at Platform Lofts, who reported that $10,000 was stolen from his vehicle. “I can barely make rent. I’m only getting a disabled check once a month, and that only covers the bills.”

The apartment complex, located near MLK Junior Middle School, has been the site of increasing criminal activity, leading to heightened concerns among residents.

Channel Nine reported on the shooting incident last week, which has added to the anxiety of the community.Despite multiple attempts to contact the management of Platform Lofts for comment, there has been no response.

The ongoing safety issues at Platform Lofts have left residents worried about their security, with some calling for increased measures to protect the community.

