Homicide investigation underway after shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred late Thursday night in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Merrick Street, according to a release from CMPD.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, MEDIC confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and CMPD will release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the authorities.

