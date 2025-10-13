Residents react to NC forgiving billions in medical debt

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians all across the state will no longer owe $6.5 billion in medical debt.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz learned that more than 2.5 million people will get the good news in a letter from the state as soon as this week.

“I think that it’s not fair that people who desperately need help have to pay so much money for just basic needs,” said a health care professional.

The topic of medical debt hits home for this group of young professionals working in the medical field, who told Channel 9 they’ve seen it impact patient care.

“Everyone deserves care. As human beings, everyone deserves care, and we shouldn’t have to sit here, stand here, fighting for that at all,” she said. “Like, it’s ridiculous.”

Today North Carolina announced it will forgive $6.5 billion in medical debt.

Its thanks to a program established last year, that incentivizes hospitals to erase debt for low and middle-income patients.

In return, the hospital qualifies for more federal Medicaid money. The non-profit “Undue Medical Debt” helps makes this all happen.

This week, they’ll send out 255,000 letters letting people know they no longer have to worry.

“I think that’s great. I mean, I have family that is like medical debt. It’s going to be a big relief,” said Amanda Xiong, a Charlotte resident. “And I think it’s going to set people up to be able to actually build their life.”

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein echoed those sentiments.

“For many people, the debt service serves an anvil holding them back from opportunity and a better life, from getting a mortgage or a small business loan,” said Gov. Stein.

Nearly 100 hospitals across the state forgave debt.

In the Charlotte area, Atrium’s CMC Main and Novant Presbyterian forgave the most, about $320 million each.

