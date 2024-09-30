Residents salvage what is left after flooding in Charlotte along river

CHARLOTTE — Some of the worst flooding brought on by Helene in Charlotte was in the area of Riverside Drive next to the Catawba River.

The flooding was still several feet high Monday on Lake Drive.

Neighbors are using tractors and elevated trucks to maneuver through the flooding.

Most homeowners were parked on higher ground on the nearby Riverside Drive trying to figure out what’s next.

Families are trying to salvage what is left in their homes.

What wasn’t damaged by water, was destroyed by strong winds during Hurricane Helene.

Some homeowners said they stayed with friends or family, while others stayed in hotels and campgrounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management wants residents to consult with emergency officials before returning to their homes.

VIDEO: Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC

